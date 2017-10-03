| by Jack Landau |

Growing enrolment at Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford Campus is driving the need for new housing options in the Golden Horseshoe area city's Downtown. One project catering to this demand is Angil Development Group Inc.'s One Wellington, a new 8-storey IBI Group-designed condominium development coming to the west edge of Downtown Brantford, just north of the Grand River.

One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

Last month we took a look at the various amenity spaces planned for the development, and today we are returning for a closer look at the building's 140 condominium suites, with sizes ranging between 426 ft² and 1,026 ft². Renderings of One Wellington's suite interiors reveal a calming aesthetic with natural touches like stone and woodgrain adding warmth. Kitchens will include features like stainless steel integrated appliances, and centre kitchen islands.

Kitchen at One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

The punched windows shown in exterior renderings are evident in the interior view below. Offering more privacy than floor-to-ceiling glazing, One Wellington's punched windows have the potential to improve the building's thermal performance while still offering plenty of natural light penetration into the suites.

Living room at One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

With the project's location near Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford Campus and unit prices starting from $199,000, the building is expected to be home to a sizeable student population. Angil is collaborating with Joynet Realty Inc., who are hosting a series of sales events for the project. Joynet is also guaranteeing rentals for condo buyers with a current promotion that includes 5 and 10-year rental guarantees with fixed rental prices. More information about this incentive is available on the project's website.

One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

