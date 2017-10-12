| by Jack Landau |

As finishing touches are added to Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East, the project's design statement is nearing its final form. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted by Forum contributor 111, a view up the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower reveals the full effect of the project's undulating design.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor 111

