| by Jack Landau |

On Yonge Street just north of Queen in the heart of Downtown Toronto, MOD Developments Inc's Massey Tower continues to capture the attention of passersby as the 60-storey, Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower rises taller into the skyline. The project's undulating form and striking exterior materials continue to grow more apparent as the building's ascent progresses above the 1905-built Canadian Bank of Commerce building, which will serve as the narrow tower's front entrance on Yonge.

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Massey Tower stood at a height of 27 storeys at the time of our last update at the start of September, nearly halfway to the 60-storey goal. The project has since crossed the halfway mark, with the tower now standing 33 storeys above Yonge Street. As the tower grows taller, installation of exterior cladding materials continues to shadow forming activity several levels below, providing a clearer picture of how the development will look upon completion.

Undulating balcony effect viewed from the tower base on Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A combination of clear and translucent fritted balcony glazing will form the main exterior expression on the tower's undulating west, east, and south facades. The treatment now rises up to the 20th level, with the effect of the two-toned pattern most evident from acute-angled views on Yonge Street, as in the image above. Cladding installation is also progressing on the tower's north facade, which features a chiseled shape with curtainwall glazing that will set it apart from the other three tower facades.

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Passersby on Yonge Street aren't the only ones taking in views of the rising tower. Massey Tower's skyline impact has become evident from a few points around the city. Close-in views like those seen from the west end of Nathan Phillips Square are now being joined by distant views, like the image below, captured from an east-facing condo unit in the Humber Bay Shores community of Etobicoke.

Massey Tower entering into Toronto skyline view captured from Etobicoke, image by Forum contributor Keyz

We will keep you updated as the building continues its rise into Toronto's skyline. In the meantime, more renderings and information can be found in our database file, linked below. Feel free to leave your thoughts on this project in the comment section on this page, or join a conversation in the associated Forum threads.