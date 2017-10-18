| by Jack Landau |

Markham cow statue to stay put, for now; Councillors approve more Don Mills and Sheppard residential units; Here's how to make the Lawrence East SmartTrack station a success; and more news:

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Patel Taylor-Designed White City Living Project Begins Work in London (London)

Downtown Eastside's Molson Bank Building (Vancouver)

The Birth of the Ornate Bank of Montreal Building (Calgary)

The Warehouse District's Edwardian Armstrong Block (Edmonton)