| by Jack Landau |

It doesn't take more than a glance at our changing skyline to know that billions of dollars in public and private investments are pouring into Toronto and the surrounding Greater Golden Horseshoe region. These investments are being mirrored by booms in both the technology sector and the regional population, offering a rare opportunity to harness change to build functional cities and an inclusive economy. This will be the main focus in next month's CityAge: Toronto event, a global conference bringing together industry and municipal leaders for discussions and seminars on city building.

Toronto skyline, image by James Anok via Flickr

CityAge takes place in just under a month, running on November 22nd and 23rd in the MaRS Discovery District, at 101 College Street. The event boats an impressive list of guests including municipal leaders in the region including Toronto Mayor John Tory and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, leaders in the architecture and design communties including Claire Weisz, Founder at WXY architecture + urban design and Nille Juul-Sorensen, Director of Architecture at ARUP, and key figures in the development world like President and CEO of First Gulf Corporation, David Gerofsky.

Some of the speakers appearing at CityAge Toronto, image courtesy of CityAge

The event kicks off on November 22nd, doors opening at 7:30 AM and opening remarks an hour later. A packed roster of panel sessions and presentations follow on the first day, concluding with a reception at the MaRS Centre late in the afternoon. A half day of presentations and panel sessions complete the event on the 23rd.

Those looking to attend are encouraged to register on the CityAge: Toronto website. To make the event more accessible, a fixed number of lower-priced tickets are available for students, start-ups, and NGOs. Additional information is available at the registration link above.