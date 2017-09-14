| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday covers Tridel's James Cooper Mansion, a 32-storey Burka Architects-designed condominium tower on the west side of Sherbourne Street, a couple blocks south of Bloor. Back in February 2010, the project's namesake heritage home—the restoration of which was overseen by GBCA Architects—was covered in protective wrapping as the condominium tower rose behind to the west. To make space for the tower's shoring and excavation, the original 1881-built structure had to be relocated several metres in what was at the time the heaviest building relocation in Canadian history.

James Cooper Mansion under construction in early 2010, image by Forum contributor dt_toronto_geek

Jumping ahead to September 2017, the long-completed James Cooper Mansion project is now being joined by The Selby, a 50-storey rental tower that follows a similar restoration and integration approach as its completed neighbour to the south. The new luxury rental tower from Tricon Capital, MOD Developments, and OP Trust features a striking red brick exterior by Chicago-based bKL Architecture, and now rises above the height of James Cooper Mansion.

James Cooper Mansion, September 2017, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!