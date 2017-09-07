| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto for a view of the changing skyline and waterfront. Captured from an airplane above Billy Bishop Airport and submitted to our Flickr Pool by Dustin William, this colourful view is centred on the western gap, a narrow channel connecting Lake Ontario and Toronto Harbour between the airport and mainland.

Toronto viewed from an airplane, image by Dustin William via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!