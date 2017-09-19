| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off the stepped geometry of Great Gulf's Monde Condominiums, a new condominium tower under construction in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this view was captured from the south end of the development at Queens Quay, showing a partially-clad podium with tower levels rising high above.

Monde Condominiums, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!