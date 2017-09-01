| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the CNE at Exhibition Place. Captured at night by Flickr contributor lucas anthony, this view shows the brightly illuminated midway, with the The Library Hotel Collection's new Hotel X development visible in the right background.

CNE Midway at night, image by lucas anthony via Flickr

