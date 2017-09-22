| by Jack Landau |

Right across the street from the coming development in today's first story, Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East has now been a highlight of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline since late 2015. While residents have been moving into the curvaceous Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower for months now, there remain a number of things to finish before everything is done. The landmark's signature undulating balcony effect is almost fully in place, with only a few odd panels of glazing remaining to install before the design statement is fully realized, but work is also continuing inside.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor Benito

With a growing population of residents moving in, we are seeing more of the interiors revealed on the web, including in our very own Forum where a new series of video clips posted by contributor Ujini provides an inside look at one of the condo suites on the 70th floor. Some of the city views from the suite are also a highlight.

Another clip faces the east, overlooking the Jarvis Street and St. James Town skyline, and beyond to The Danforth and the east end. This video also offers a closer look at the curved balcony glazing's translucent qualities, and how the fritted panels offer light and views to pass through while appearing white from the exterior and preserving the privacy of residents.

Meanwhile, down at street level, work continues on fitting out the interiors of One Bloor East's 85,000 ft² retail podium, set to be anchored by a McEwan grocery store and the first Canadian location for Nordstrom Rack. These spaces are anticiapted to open their doors next year, animating the southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor for the first time in a decade since the 2007 demolition of Roy's Square.

One Bloor East's retail podium, image by Jack Landau

Meanwhile, down at street level, work continues on fitting out the interiors of One Bloor East's 85,000 ft² retail podium, set to be anchored by a McEwan grocery store and the first Canadian location for Nordstrom Rack. These spaces are anticiapted to open their doors next year, animating the southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor for the first time in a decade since the 2007 demolition of Roy's Square.