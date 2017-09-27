| by Jack Landau |

Tridel and Hines' 5.3 hectare (13 acre) Bayside community is well underway on Toronto's waterfront, with first phase Aqualina now wrapping up, second phase Aquavista deep into construction, and future phases on the way. Second phase Aquavista—featuring a 13-storey design by Miami-based Arquitectonica working with local architects Kirkor—has been progressing steadily since work started in late 2015 with shoring activity for the site. Roughly two years later, the project's distinctive wave-inspired curves have emerged on the south side of the building.

Aquavista at Bayside viewed from the south, image by Craig White

The building now rises 9 storeys above Toronto Harbour, with the completion of the 6th level revealing the first stepback in the wave-like massing on the 7th floor. Another stepback above the 10th floor will take shape in the coming weeks, as the structure's U-shaped massing tapers away.

Stepback above Aquavista's 6th floor, image by Craig White

As Aquavista grows taller, a new urban streetwall is emerging on Merchant's Wharf, a U-shaped street connecting the Bayside community with Queens Quay East to the north. From this angle, a clear design relationship can be seen between the faceted west face of Aquavista and the angular east face of Aqualina. To the north of Queens Quay, the towering Monde Condos is extending this streetwall along Bonnycastle Street.

Emerging streetwall on Merchant's Wharf, image by Craig White

Once construction wraps up, the building will add 228 condominium units plus 80 affordable housing units reserved for artists and their families to the nascent Bayside community, as well as an extension of the popular Water's Edge Promenade that exists to the west.

Aquavista (R) and Aqualina (L), image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

The growth of this community will continue throughout the next few years, with preliminary site activity now underway for the next residential phase called Aquabella, which will feature a striking design by Danish architects 3XN. The same firm has designed the community's fourth residential phase, to be called Waves at Bayside. All of this residential density will be joined by a Pelli Clark Pelli Architects and Adamson Associates Architect-designed office component called Queens Quay Place at Bayside, and the new Aitken Place Park, designed by Scott Torrance Landscape Architect with Thomas Balsley Associates.

Design for Aitken Place Park, looking southeast, image courtesy of Waterfront Toronto

