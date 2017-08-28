| by Jack Landau |

Plans to redevelop anther Toronto Beer Store location on Avenue Road north or Lawrence Avenue West came to light in 2016, with details later in the year about Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners' plans for the project, to be known as Avenue & Park. Since then, the 7-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed boutique condominium development's limited collection of suites—ranging in size from 1,000 ft² to over 3,000 ft²—have been selling well, and Stafford now confirms that financing is in place and construction is anticipated to commence this fall.

Southeast-facing view of Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

Only a handful of suites remain unspoken for, even while the redesign of smaller suites into fewer but larger ones has been popular. In a market with a significant percentage of condominium buyers identifying as investors, Avenue & Park's attributes—boutique building size, large suites, and location in an area that mixes both a mature residential community with a popular retail—set the project apart, making it very attractive to end users. Stafford has confirmed that of all the suites sold were bought by end users, with no investors having purchased into the project. With construction just around the corner, the purchasers are now selecting finish packages for their future homes.

Suite interior at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

Avenue & Park will offer residents a wide selection of indoor amenities and common areas, featuring interiors by U31. These spaces include a ground-floor lobby with coffered ceilings and natural finishes, a yoga room and fitness centre, men's and women's change rooms and dry saunas, a theatre room and a lounge. We covered these spaces in greater detail in a previous article focussed on the project's interior design.

Yoga studio at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

The indoor spaces will be complemented by an 'outdoor entertainment' terrace running the full length of the building, with landscaping by MEP Design. At street level, the public realm surrounding the project will be enhanced with new plantings and sidewalk improvements.

Outdoor terrace at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

