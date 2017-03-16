| by Stefan Novakovic |

Replacing the Beer Store on Avenue Road north of Lawrence, the seven-storey Avenue & Park is adding 36 luxury condominium suites to what is gradually becoming a mid-rise corridor. Designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group, the Stafford Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners project was launched in November 2016, with more details becoming available following a Site Plan Application (SPA) submitted in late December.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

With suites ranging in size from 1,200 ft² to approximately 3,000 ft², the project offers decidedly high-end living spaces that seek to bridge the gap between the neighbourhood's increasingly unaffordable freestanding homes and the much smaller condo units that dominate the market.

The lobby, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

With interiors appointed by Toronto-based U31, Avenue & Park's suites and communal amenity spaces—many of which are clustered on the ground floor—are characterized by a simple but high-end aesthetic. Earth tones and natural light dominate shape the spaces, with the stone finishes and high coffered ceilings of the lobby setting the stage for the project's interiors.

The fitness centre, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Moving inside, the yoga room and fitness centre both look out onto a small terrace, with floor-to-ceiling windows bringing a sense of tranquility to both spaces. Located next to men's and women's change rooms and dry saunas, these neighbouring south-facing amenities form part of the ground floor's collection of communal spaces.

Yoga studio, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Alongside the typical condo amenities—such as the theatre room and lounge—an extended landscaped terrace lines the west frontage, while two smaller spaces cater to business use. While the business centre provides a secondary work space, the boardroom allows for meetings to be held on-site, offering a more professional setting for the home-based professional.

The amenity layout, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

On the upper levels, meanwhile, an early look at the suite interiors reveals more of the project's pared down—yet sophisticated—aesthetic, with a sense of openness facilitated by 10' ceilings throughout. Seen below, a kitchen features prominent stone details, giving the simple space a luxurious ambiance. The clean lines run through to the cabinetry, creating a kitchen space that's integrated with the living/dining area around it.

Kitchen interior, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

In the master bathroom, stone continues to be a prominent design element, though the freestanding oval bathtub is arguably the highlight of the space. As in the kitchens, a choice of finishes is available for cabinetry and counters, with granite, quartz, or marble available for the countertops.

Master bathroom, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

