| by Jack Landau |

Roughly 70 kilometres north of Toronto, the quiet town of Innisfil is gradually attracting more residential development thanks to proximity to the increasingly competitive GTA housing market, and as an added bonus, to the recreational opportunities presented by Lake Simcoe. While resort-themed developments like Friday Harbour are drawing in the cottage-going demographic, more traditional year-round projects that cater to a wider market are appearing in Innisfil, such as Diam Developments' new townhome development, Radiance.

Radiance Innisfil, image courtesy of Diam Developments

Designed by Onespace Unlimited, the new community is set to rise at the intersection of 7th Line and Webster Boulevard, located roughly 1.5 kilometres west of Lake Simcoe and less than 15 kilometres southeast of Downtown Barrie. “Radiance is registering lots of interest locally as well as from people residing in many areas of the GTA, and we are confident that our layouts will have broad appeal,” said Moninder Khudal, CEO and President, DIAM Developments in a prepared statement discussing the new project. “We expect these homes will be purchased by first-time buyers, professionals, families, and empty nesters looking for an modern take on townhome living.”

Radiance Innisfil, image courtesy of Diam Developments

Launching soon, the project is offering three to five-bedroom layouts with unit sizes ranging between 1,539 ft² and 2,205 ft², with prices starting in the upper $400,000s. Interiors will feature open-concept plans, outdoor deck spaces, and optional rooftop terraces.

Suite interior, Radiance Innisfil, image courtesy of Diam Developments

The project's location just over ten minutes east of Highway 400 means commuting to and from Toronto will be simple for motorists, while the nearby South Barrie GO Station will serve those who prefer rail transit. By 2025, GO intends to open Innisfil Station, even closer, at the 6th Line. With Downtown Barrie just over 20 minutes driving time from the site, residents will be situated close to the schools, shops, restaurants, and other offerings of Lake Simcoe's largest population centre.

