A construction milestone has been reached at the Yonge Street site of Old Stonehenge and Clifton Blake Group's Hill and Dale Residences, a boutique luxury condominium development named for its location at the meeting point between Toronto's Summerhill and Rosedale neighbourhoods. Despite its relatively small stature, the six-storey Studio JCI-designed project has generated curiosity due it being steel construction, a method used more typically for office towers here, but rarely in residential buildings.

Facing southeast towards Hill and Dale Residences, image by Forum contributor Benito

In fact, Hill and Dale started out as a 3-storey office building, one which was completely gutted down to its steel skeleton. With a foundation capable of supporting an increased load, no significant excavations or below-grade forming were required. The work started in 2015 to strip the building down to its structure, with its northwest corner fully removed to make way a spot for the tower crane.

Hill and Dale Residences' Yonge frontage, image by Forum contributor Benito

Recently the new steel skeleton reached its final height of 27.2 metres, just above the sixth storey. While the first signs of cladding have yet to materialize, renderings and architectural plans show a mix of curtainwall glazing, cut-limestone, precast concrete, and glass balcony guards. At ground level, warm details like cut-granite and wood soffit will be used to finish the Yonge Street frontage.

Facing south towards Hill and Dale Residences, image courtesy of Old Stonehenge/Clifton Blake Group

The completed project will retains a mix of uses: the lower floors will continue to be retail and office space, while the upper storeys will be residential. In total there will be 10,000 ft² of commercial office space, with just 17 luxury condominium suites above. With structural work wrapping up soon to give way to cladding and interior fit-out installation, construction of Hill and Dale Residences is expected to be complete next year.

Facing north towards Hill and Dale Residences, image courtesy of Old Stonehenge/Clifton Blake Group

