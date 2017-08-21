| by Jack Landau |

Iconic Honest Ed's sign to undergo restoration in Orillia; TTC replacing skylights at Glencairn Station; How Clean Is My Station?; and more news:

Iconic Honest Ed's sign to undergo restoration in Orillia (Inside Toronto)

TTC replacing skylights at Glencairn Station (Transit Toronto)

Air Force plans Toronto fly-by to celebrate new colours (Toronto Star)

How Clean Is My Station? (2017 Edition) (Steve Munro)

Historicist: The Man the Rocks Talked To (Torontoist)

Track switch problem leaves two UPX trains stranded (Toronto Star)

CNE reassures visitors event is safe on the heel of Barcelona attacks (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Tour des Canadiens 2 Climbs in Montreal (Montreal)

Second and Main to Bring Housing and Artist Production Space (Vancouver)

New Marda Loop Proposal Features Striking Architecture and Central Public Space (Calgary)

City Data Projects Valley Line LRT Traffic Impacts (Edmonton)