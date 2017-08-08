| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a watchful eye on the construction site of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts as the mixed-use development continues its ascent above Queens Quay Boulevard in Toronto's East Bayfront area. In the time since our last update on the complex's RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed office component—known as 130 QQE—the building's 11 and 14-storey tower volumes have topped out, while the cladding installation has made great progress.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A combination of precast panels embedded with red or black bricks now frame the bulk of 130 QQE, with window installation progressing smoothly as well. The building's dark, reflective window glazing is complemented by a series of slender black mullions, while an alternating pattern of heavier black and white vertical accents add some texture and visual interest.

130 QQE, Daniels Waterfront, RAW, Rafael + Bigauskas, Toronto

Most recently, the first elements of a dark curtainwall glazing were spotted on the north facade of the building's shared four-storey podium.

Curtainwall cladding on the north side of 130 QQE, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Meanwhile, activity is heating up on the complex's next phase, the two Giannone Petricone-designed condominium towers to be known as Lighthouse Tower West and East. These will be among the tallest buildings in the emerging East Bayfront district, rising to heights of 45 and 36 storeys and containing a total of 554 residential units.

The view below shows the ongoing forming for the underground parking levels of the residential component, where the P2 level is taking shape. A curved section of concrete formwork can be seen at the bottom of the image, where a ramp will take cars from one level of the garage to the next.

Facing east across the Lighthouse Tower East and West site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The towers will be separated from the office building by a pedestrian mews to be known as 'The Yard'. Connecting mid-block between Lower Jarvis and Richardson streets, The Yard will will be lined by shops, cafés, and restaurants, its design inspired by the Brick Lane neighbourhood of London.

