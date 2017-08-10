| by Eric Chen |

In Toronto's Bloor Yorkville neighbourhood, the next development to open will be a $130-million 26-storey tower with 11-storey podium designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects. The rental apartment development by KingSett Capital and Bentall Kennedy is set for completion this coming Winter, having topped off just months ago. The development is unique in its approach to its context, mixing the sensibility of rental properties with the luxurious context of Yorkville. Images by our forum contributors have revealed that the precast concrete and limestone cladding installation has caught up with the skeleton of the tower, and reached full height now, with only the very top levels awaiting window installation.

Progress at 2 St.Thomas, image by Forum Contributor Benito

Since the topping off ceremony this past April, the construction crane, safety tarps and climbing form work have been removed, signalling the end of the heavy construction phase, as finishes on the exterior near completion and attention moves to completing the interior work, with design work by Cecconi Simone.

Completed balcony glazing at 2 St.Thomas, image by forum contributor Benito

The clear glass balcony glazing on the podium has also been completed in the past weeks, wrapping up its exterior finishes. Views of the podium-top outdoor amenity terrace show that landscaping work has begun.

View of the unfinished rooftop terrace and top level of 2 St.Thomas, image by Forum contributor Solaris

