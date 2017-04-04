| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Bentall Kennedy and KingSett Capital's 2 St. Thomas reached an important milestone last week, when representatives from the two developers gathered to celebrate the official topping out of the new Hariri Pontarini-designed luxury rental development in Toronto's posh Yorkville area. Situated at the intersection of St. Thomas and Charles streets, the $130-million building's 11 and 26-storey volumes will contain a combined 251 rental apartments. Designed with a number of efficiency features, the building is targeting a LEED® Silver designation.

Late-March view of construction at 2 St. Thomas, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

The topping off was attended by Mike Wieninger, PCL Constructors Canada Inc.'s Senior Vice President and District Manager, Paul Zemla, Bentall Kennedy's President, Investment Management and Chief Investment Officer, and KingSett Capital CEO Jon Love, visible left to right posing with a concrete bucket in the image below. In a prepared statement, Love states “Along with our valued project partners, we are honoured to celebrate completion of the concrete structure that will form 2 St. Thomas. This trend-setting, best-in-class sustainable development will provide the rental market with luxury living in Toronto's most sophisticated neighbourhood, tailored for discriminating long-term residents renting by choice.”

Topping off at 2 St. Thomas, image courtesy of PCL

Meanwhile, installation of the building's exterior envelope continues to progress up the tower elevations. The building's four-storey podium has been clad in a limestone finish, while the tower features a darkly tinted window wall system with dark grey aluminum spandrel panels and mullions, with occasional white precast strips as accents.

Late-March view of construction at 2 St. Thomas, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

Occupancy for the project is currently anticipated to begin in late Fall, with an early reservation program being put in place to offer preferred floor plans and suites. In July, a leasing gallery will open in the ground floor of the building, where potential tenants can look over examples of the building's fixtures and finishes. Upon completion, the building will be managed by Bentall Kennedy Residential Services, and will offer a selection of residential amenities including a 24-hour concierge service, a lounge, a fitness centre, and a rooftop amenity space with west-facing city views.

2 St. Thomas, image courtesy of KingSett/Bentall Kennedy

