Construction at Tridel's Islington Terrace has made swift progress in 2017, with the first phase of the three-tower, Kirkor Architects-designed development soon set to rise above ground. The development is situated just across the CP Rail Milton corridor from Islington subway station in the centre of Etobicoke. The subway station itself is set to be redeveloped in the coming years, as the area is considered in the City's Official Plan to be "a Western focal point for Toronto".

A number of milestones were reached earlier this year; when excavation for the first two phases wrapped up in March, when the project's first tower crane was erected in April, and when a second tower crane followed later in the spring. Work to form the garage levels of the 45-storey first phase tower have been moving along at a good pace since. In the images below, P4 and P3 are done, columns to hold up the P1 slab are sprouting from the P2 floor at left, while at right, a portion of the P1 slab has been formed.

Below grade levels taking shape at Islington Terrace site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Below grade levels taking shape at Islington Terrace site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The site of the second, shortest, and most westerly phase—Bloorvista—remains an open construction pit for the moment, with no forming to be seen for it yet. Nevertheless, Tridel recently announced that as of July 24, construction is now officially underway for the 35-storey second tower.

Islington Terrace site, image by Forum contributor drum118

A third tower and final tower has been dubbed Bloor Promenade, and it will follow to the east, rising at the corner of Cordova and Mabelle avenues. In May, it was granted a height increase by the Etobicoke-York Committee of Adjustment, and will now rise 44 storeys high. The land where it will be built—seen in the drone image below this side of the red crane—is currently home to construction trailers, parking, and staging area.

Close up on the east end of the May aerial view, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

All three buildings will be joined at the podium levels, and will share approximately 50,000 square feet of II BY IV-designed amenities called 'The Terrace Club'. Located one the second floor both inside, and atop the podium roof, the extensive list of facilities includes full fitness facilities like a gym, half basketball court, yoga and spinning studios, an indoor pool, and sauna and steam rooms off of the change rooms. Areas to relax and entertain will include a party room, dining room with servery kitchen, bar, screening room, and a games room. For kids there is a play room inside and a play zone and splash pool outside. The deck also includes places to read, to soak up the sun, to barbecue and to eat, all within landscaped grounds by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

