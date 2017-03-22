| by Jack Landau |

Excavation has progressed swiftly at the site of Tridel's Islington Terrace, a three-tower community to rise just north of Islington subway station in Etobicoke. Work on the 35, 38, and 45-storey towers designed by Kirkor Architects Planners commenced the start of shoring activity in July last year. Excavation for the complex's first phase began later in the summer, while work on the remainder of the caisson wall wrapped up in the fall. By last November, first phase excavation was roughly 80% complete, and earlier this month a brief update from the project's Site Supervisor:

As the video above explains, the caisson wall earth retention system and excavation have now been completed, and preparation work has begun for the rise of the first phase's four-level underground parking garage. At the time of this early-March update, crews had begun work on the building's strip footings, which are foundation elements on the underground P4 level. Since the video was filmed, work has begun on the concrete crane footings that will support the first of the project's tower cranes, visible to the left of centre in the webcam still visible below.

Excavation complete at Islington Terrace, image retrieved from Tridel's live construction camera

The installation of a tower crane will mean the large dirt ramp currently used by heavy machinery to access the site can be removed, as the crane will be able to hoist the machinery in the pit out when it is no longer needed down there.

Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

While boosting residential density north of Islington Station, the development will enhance connectivity between the Cordova Avenue community and the centre of Etobicoke's mini-downtown to the south. A greenscaped staircase and accessibility ramp will provide residents and visitors of Islington Terrace and the buildings beyond with a convenient link to the subway, offices, shopping and restaurants found surrounding the corner of Bloor and Islington.

Grand staircase at Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

