It has been a busy year at the construction site of Aragon Properties' Enigma on the Park, a 9-storey Quadrangle-designed condominium development in Toronto's Bloor and Lansdowne area. Around this time last year, excavation of the project's 94-space below-grade parking garage was just wrapping up, soon followed by the installation of a tower crane in September 2016, marking the start of forming. In the 11 months since this milestone was met, the below-grade garage has been constructed, and three levels have now risen above ground beside MacGregor Park on St. Helens Avenue.

The image below shows that the same tower crane installed last September is now freestanding from a ground-level concrete pad at the site's interior, where it has a full range of motion to hoist concrete forms and other building materials to all points on the L-shaped site.

The view above faces southwest through the site, past the irregularly-shaped arms of the mid-rise residential condominium portions of the development, and—behind the crane—through to where a low-rise block of offices is being built. The office block's west wall is being built significantly thick, able to withstand a train crash should there be an incident on the Barrie GO line which the development abuts.

Running alongside MacGregor Park and fronting St. Helens Avenue, a low-rise arm will soon top out at four storeys. The portion fronting St. Helens will meet it with townhomes which reflect the built form to the north on the primarily residential street. Enigma's driveway will separate the new building from the existing homes.

Once complete in 2018, the 9-storey Enigma on the Park will add 86 condominium and townhome units to the Bloor and Lansdowne area.

