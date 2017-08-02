| by Jack Landau |

It was early 2016 when Menkes Developments applied for rezoning to permit a new 49-stoey condominium tower at 771 Yonge Street, on the southeast corner at Asquith. Immediately north of Bloor-Yonge, one of Toronto's busiest subway stations, the project was redesigned later that year, evolving into a 48-storey tower with a height of 166 metres, and a distinctively framed exterior by Wallman Architects. Now, Menkes have updated their proposal yet again, responding to resistance from planning staff, by offering up a much shorter, totally redesigned tower designed by Giannone Petricone Associates.

Facing south towards 771 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Now only 26 storeys tall with a height of 81.7 metres, the new plan would rise 20 metres beyond the existing height limit of 61 metres currently zoned for the site. While the as-of-right zoning can be considered long out of date, the new plan seeks a compromise that respects the existing zoning while addressing the emerging high-rise built form of the surrounding blocks. Like previous iterations, the redesign incorporates the heritage building at 771 Yonge Street, which will house new retail space. Above this heritage component, the redesigned tower has been shaped around a reduced unit count with larger suite sizes, a concept described in planning documents as "stacked 'villas' in the sky".

These high-end luxury units will be wrapped by a glazed building envelope with a series of projections that add texture to the exterior. A second rendering depicts the tower's potential as a terminating vista for the east end of Cumberland Street, creating a bookend to one of the Yorkville neighbourhood's primary shopping thoroughfares.

Facing east towards 771 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The new iteration's gross floor area (GFA) has been greatly reduced from the previous 18,964 m² down to 13,618 m², while the Floor Space Index (FSI) has dropped from 19.9 to 14.27, eliminating roughly 25% of the proposal's mass. Similarly, the overall unit count has decreased from the previous 257 down to 135, in a mix of 7 studio, 12 one-bedroom, 37 one-bedroom + den, 22 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom units.

771 Yonge Street would be served by a three-level, underground parking garage containing 36 vehicle parking spots. For residents with shorter commutes and active lifestyles, 124 bicycle parking spots on the P1 underground level will provide a means of local, personal transportation.

