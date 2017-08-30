| by Craig White |

The Selby, a 50-storey tower under construction on Sherbourne near Bloor in Downtown Toronto, has a singular design: for the first 37 floors, it's without a southeast corner. Less than two weeks ago when we last checked in on it, we were anticipating installation of a deck above which that corner will be filled in: floors 38 through 50 of the new luxury rental tower from Tricon Capital, Mod Developments, and OP Trust are a full rectangle. Now, the bKL Architecture-designed tower has the deck.

The Selby viewed from the east on Howard Street, image by Marcus Mitanis

The deck is supported by steel trusses which rest on the 37th floor slab. On top of them, a lattice of aluminum I-beams was installed, and on top of that a wooden floor has been constructed.

The deck for building above The Selby's notch, image by Marcus Mitanis

Formwork is just now being assembled above the deck to create the 38th storey.

Forming of the 38th floor has started, image by Marcus Mitanis

Renderings drawings and architectural of the area where the building transitions to a fully rectangular floor plate show that the 38th and 39th storeys will both have taller floor-to-floor heights—4 metres as opposed to 2.975 metres for regular floors in the tower—allowing room for thick transfer beams to carry the load of the overhanging area to the centre of the building below.

Close-up of Selby rendering, image courtesy of Tricon Capital

When complete, The Selby will bring 441 new luxury rental suites across from Sherbourne subway station, adding a a bracket of rental accommodation into an area that currently offers mostly mid-priced and affordable rentals.

The Selby viewed from Sherbourne Street, image by Marcus Mitanis

