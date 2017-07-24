| by Jack Landau |

Just south of the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) and east of the recently-reopened Grange Park, work is heating up at the site of Tridel's Form Condos, a 14-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium development coming to McCaul Street, between Queen and Dundas. We last checked in on the project at the start of May, when the two low-rise properties that stood on the development site were being demolished by ProGreen crews.

Northwest view across Form Condos site, image by Forum contributor Benito

In the months since, the site has been fully cleared, and Rumble Foundations are building the earth retention system that will allow for the excavation of the project's 2.5-level underground parking garage. Shoring starts with drilling boreholes around the edges of the property with a shoring rig fitted with an auger. Steel I-beams are then lowered into the long holes, and secured in place with concrete at the bottom. The space between the I-beams—or piles—will be filled in with timber beams—or lagging—to hold back the surrounding earth as the excavation proceeds.

Shoring at the Form Condos site, image by Forum contributor Benito

Once the excavation has been completed, it will be followed by the installation of a tower crane, and the start of forming for an underground garage with 97 parking spaces, 86 for residents, plus 11 for visitors.

Shoring at the Form Condos site, image by Forum contributor bilked

Some time after the forming rises above grade, the installation for the building's envelope will start. Architectural plans filed with the City last month outline a window wall cladding system, with precast panels and pre-finished metal fins adding texture.

Northwest view of Form Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

Upon completion, the project will add 190 condominium units to the community, with amenity spaces appointed by U31, and landscaping work by The MBTW Group/W Architects.

