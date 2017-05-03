| by Matthew Derohanessian |

In recent weeks, preparatory demolition work has begun on the site of Tridel's Form Condos. The 14-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium will replace a pair of low-rise properties, which are now being removed in advance of the project's construction start.

Rendering of Tridel's Form condo, image courtesy of Tridel

Situated on the west side of McCaul Street south of Dundas and the Art Gallery of Ontario, Form Condos will add some 190 residential units, street-level retail and public space, and—eventually—a new gallery to be housed in a separate building at the north end of the site.

Demolition work, image by Craig White

The development will introduce a new POPS at the south end of the site on Stephanie Street. In addition to providing a communal space, the POPS will open up a view corridor to the adjacent St. George the Martyr Church, while creating a stronger link between McCaul Street and Grange Park, which is currently being revamped in advance of an anticipated Canada Day re-opening.

The south end of the site, showing a sliver of St. George the Martyr Church, image by Craig White

With demolition underway as of mid-April, Tridel have indicated that shoring is set to begin later this month. Following the shoring process, it is anticipated that excavation for the project will begin sometime in June or early July.

Crews getting ready for demolition, image courtesy of Craig White

The aesthetically distinct, modernist-inspired building will feature interiors by U31, as well as landscaping by The MBTW Group/Watchcorn Architects.

3d view of Form Condo site, image via Google Maps

