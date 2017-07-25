| by Eric Chen |

The site plan application for a faith-related development in Scarborough by Global Kingdom Ministries has been resubmitted for Trinity Ravine Towers - a life lease development consisting of two towers to be built in the parking lot of the existing Global Kingdom Ministries Church. Since our last update, a number of changes have taken place with the project's design.

Looking northwest at Trinity Ravine Towers, although the number of floors have changed, image courtesy of TRT

Previously the Reinders + Rieder Ltd. designed project proposed two 25-storey towers connected by a four storey podium containing the amenities for the residents, built in two phases with the first containing the tower to the west and the centre of the podium. The height of the towers have since changed, with the west tower now proposed at 27 storeys with 278 residential units, up from 209 units. The east tower is now proposed to be 29 storeys with 287 residential units, up from 235 units. Both towers will have a range of unit sizes from one bedroom to two bedroom plus dens ranging from 753 ft² to 990 ft². The earlier proposal had both smaller units and larger ones.

Looking southwest at Trinity Ravine Towers, although the number of floors have changed, image courtesy of TRT

The most visible changes are to the cladding and the overall design scheme, with new colours, material palette, balcony arrangement, and crown. (The renderings do not represent the most recent changes.) The new scheme features pre-finished red metal detailing, dark grey stone finishes on the podium, as well as grey spandrel running the height of the tower. Protruding balconies are now featured on all elevations for the full height of the towers (whereas before they only reached about half-way up), and a raised roof on the top level of the tower squaring off the crown has been removed. The arrangement of residential units has also altered the facade of the podium.

Looking southwest at Trinity Ravine Towers, although the number of floors have changed, image courtesy of TRT

6 commercial retail spaces are planned at grade with a total of 5,941 ft² dedicated space. Retail spaces will face Markham Road, and are intended for businesses which cater to the 55+ community being created here. Owners have been speaking with tenants planning to open a coffee shop and a convenience store.

Aerial View of the Site, image via Google

An explanation of the Life Lease plan can be found in the Planning Rationale provided to the City of Toronto regarding the proposal:

The key condition to be a resident at Trinity Ravine Towers the minimum age limit is 55 years old. For married couples at least one party must be 55 and over. Life Lease does not mean the lease must end at a person’s life. The lease being used at Trinity Ravine Towers has no termination date and can pass to a resident’s family upon death. The family may then elect to retain the suite or sell it at market value. If the family elects to retain the suite, then the resident must conform to Trinity Ravine Towers covenants and policies of age restriction to 55 years+. If the family elects to sell the unit, it must do so through Trinity Ravine Towers’ marketing program to maintain the intent of the community and to ensure that all covenants and policies are adhered to, including the 55+ age limit. In cases where one sponsor or co-owner is not yet of age, the spouse of the co-owner is able to reside in the suite. However, he or she can only appear on the Life Lease Agreement as a “Purchaser” until attaining the age of 55 years. This occupancy restriction is intended to maintain a harmonious environment for mature adults and seniors, and create a stronger, more supportive community. Children may also purchase a suite for their parents; however, they may not occupy it until they reach the prescribed age. The benefit of the life lease model is that projects can be controlled by the non-profit or charitable sponsor, which in this case is Global Kingdom Ministries, to ensure an age-exclusive, mature, adult community. Life Lease is more about creating a community of people with shared interests and values.

As part of the development, the church will expand, with new space for community functions and events. As a result of the lost parking lot spaces and projected increased activity, a parking deck is proposed to the west of the expanded church containing 542 spots. In addition to the parking deck, 244 parking spaces will be provided for residents in the below grade structure underneath the towers, with 130 spaces for tower one and 114 spaces for tower two.

As this project progresses, we will keep you updated on any details that emerge. In the meantime additional information and more renderings (including those showing the original plan) can be found on our dataBase file, linked below.