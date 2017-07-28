| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's newest boutique hotel has opened its doors. Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited's Broadview Hotel has restored an 1891-built structure at Queen and Broadview, transforming the property into a 58-room hotel. Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from iamronlee via Instagram, showing an aerial view of the hotel illuminated at night.

Aerial view of the Broadview Hotel, image by iamronlee via Instagram

