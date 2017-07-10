| by Jack Landau |

Intensification proposals for Tower-in-the-Park apartment sites is the latest development trend in Toronto, as property owners seek to infill under-utilized greenspaces with new density. The latest in this growing list was submitted earlier this month by CAPREIT, seeking a mid-rise wrap-around addition to the 1971-built, 28-storey rental apartment building at 100 Wellesley Street East, located on the northwest corner at Jarvis.

Looking southwest to 100 Wellesley Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Core Architects, the addition wraps around the east end of the property, along the property line on Jarvis Street, with wings fronting onto Wellesley Street to the south and Cawthra Square to the north. The 10-storey volume rises 31.5 metres, stepping down to 7 storeys along Wellesley, and stepping down to 6 storeys to meet Cawthra Square. 8 townhomes front Cawthra Square to the west, mirroring the scale of the single-family homes located on the north side of the street. The new structure will be integrated with the existing apartment tower via an interior renovation on the 2nd floor.

Looking northwest to 100 Wellesley Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

128 new residential rental units would be added to 100 Wellesley's existing 552 rental suites. The new units consist of 1 bachelor, 12 one-bedrooms, 86 two-bedrooms, and 29 three-or-more-bedrooms. Unit sizes range from 527 ft² for the bachelor unit to an average of 926 ft² for the three-or-more-bedroom offerings.

Looking northeast to 100 Wellesley Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Of the project's total of 12,087 m² in new floor area, 458 m² of commercial uses front Wellesley Street, while 437 m² is indoor amenity space on levels 1, 2 and 9 of the building. Added to the 322 m² of indoor space in the existing building, a total of 759 m² of indoor amenities is proposed. Combined with an existing 322 m² of outdoor amenity space identified with the existing tower, an additional 828 m² of outdoor space for the infill brings the total outdoor amenity space to 1,150 m².

Outdoor amenity space, 100 Wellesley Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Planner for the proponent Bousfields concludes the 3-level underground garage currently serving 100 Wellesley East does not require expansion to support the new density, with the existing supply of 408 parking spaces meeting the parking requirements mandated in planning policy. New bicycle spaces will be provided.

Additional information and images can be found in our Database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.