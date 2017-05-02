| by Matthew Derohanessian |

In the months since we last reported on Rockport Group's Montgomery Square—located just north of Yonge and Eglinton—construction has moved above grade, with the building's skeleton a conspicuous presence west of Yonge Street. Developed by Rockport Group with architecture by RAW Design, Montgomery Square will rise 27 storeys above the retained 1936 limestone facade of the former Postal Station K, on Yonge Street between Montgomery and Helendale.

Montgomery Square rising above grade, image by Edward Skira

In the last few months, a tower crane has been erected, the final elements of Montgomery Square's below-grade component have been formed, and work recently moved above grade. Two above grade levels have now been fully-formed, with work now in progress on forming the tower's third floor.

Montgomery Square rising above grade, image by Edward Skira

Upon completion of the 84-metre tower, the preserved exterior of the former Postal Station K building will live on, supporting retail and dining purposes fronting onto Yonge Street. One of the few buildings to bear the short-lived Royal Crest of King Edward VIII—who abdicated the throne in under a year—the buildings stands on the former site of Montgomery's Tavern, which plays host to a pivotal battle during the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837.

Located two blocks north of Eglinton Station, which will eventually also be served by the under-cosntruction Crosstown LRT, the rental building will add another high-rise presence to the north end of the rapidly growing Midtown skyline.

Montgomery Square, image courtesy of Rockport Group

