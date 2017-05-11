| by Stefan Novakovic |

At seven storeys, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed Avenue & Park—located just north of Lawrence on Avenue Road—can be easy to miss amidst the high-rise towers re-shaping Toronto. However, while Stafford Homes and Greybrook Realty's modestly scaled condominium doesn't exactly demand attention from the outside, it stands out for its uncommon suite configurations, which are designed to replicate the quality of space offered by the area's detached homes.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Appointed by U31, the project's suites are a relatively rarity in Toronto's market. Ranging in size from 1,200 ft² to well over 3,000 ft², Avenue & Park's 36 condominiums are designed to offer the sort of generously proportioned spaces that characterize luxury single-family homes. In particular, the project's penthouse suites—which feature ample terraces—boast spaces that are comparable to the Lawrence Park neighbourhood's older luxury housing stock.

Suite interior, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

As the city grows and real estate prices rise, however, North Toronto's detached urban homes are in very short supply, and most are no longer realistic for all but the wealthiest buyers, leaving a market niche of luxury condominium living that remains unfulfilled by most of Toronto's new-build condominiums—which are, on average, comparatively quite compact.

Penthouse interior, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Seen below, the PH1 floorpan is one of the project's two remaining penthouse suites. The two-level 3,257 ft² unit includes a 1,682 ft² landscaped rooftop terrace, featuring a central hot tub. The L-shaped rooftop space is also accessible via elevator from the suite below, while an additional three outdoor spaces frame the two-bedroom + library unit.

PH1, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

At 3,093 ft², the slightly smaller PH4 suite is similarly programmed. Like its neighbour, the suite counts two bedrooms and library/den on the residential level, albeit with only one corner balcony off the living/dining room. Above, however, an even more generous rooftop space awaits. At 2,355 ft², the private terrace is itself the size of a very large apartment.

PH4, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

With approximately 10' ceilings and a choice of high-end finishes, the penthouse suites come equipped with Miele appliances, halogen pot lights—placed at the buyer's discretion—natural gas BBQ connections, and luxury features such as freestanding bathtubs and 8' doors.

The bathrooms are accented by freestanding tubs, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

