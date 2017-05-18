| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of King Street, captured by Marcus Mitanis during a recent media visit to the shuttered observation deck at Commerce Court North in Toronto's Financial District. Facing directly down towards King Street below, this shot shows traffic moving past the south canopy at the base of the Scotia Plaza office tower.

View of King Street from the Commerce Court North observation deck, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!