Adding to the steady pace of development plans proposed within Toronto's infill capital, Yonge and Eglinton, another application brought forth by Timbercreek Communities has been submitted to the City for a site at 75 Broadway Avenue. The newly tabled rezoning application seeks to demolish a portion of the existing 10-storey apartment building on the western half of the site, in order to allow a 40-storey tower containing 402 rental units. The 20 units currently existing within the northwestern half of the building will be replaced in the new plans, as mandated by the City.

Rendering of 75 Broadway Avenue, image via submission to the City of Toronto

At a floor count of 40 storeys, WZMH Architects-designed tower will reach a height of 400 feet, or 122 metres. If approved, the development would join ranks with other infill developments (also subject to approval) in the immediate vicinity. The site is directly adjacent to 55-65 Broadway Avenue (two 45-storey towers) to the west, with 66 Broadway Avenue (4-storey townhouse block + 2-storey addition on the 22-storey tower) to the north, 85-91 Broadway Avenue (38 storeys) to the east, and 223 Redpath Avenue (34 storeys) kitty-corner across the street.

3D massing of the proposed development to the surrounding context, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Taking a look at the new rental units, the sizes range from about 377 ft² to 754 ft². The unit breakdown includes 145 one-bedroom (36%), 90 one-bedroom + den (22%), 152 two-bedroom units (38%), and 15 two-bedroom + den units (4%), with no three-bedroom suites planned. Alongside the 402 new units, the site will be home to a total of 586 rental units, taking into account the existing building.

Close-up of the ground realm, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The existing building is designed in an "L" shape, with the eastern portion—containing 184 units—extending nearly halfway the length of the block to Roehampton on the south. Proposed to be demolished, the much smaller northwestern half (20 units) is neighboured by surface parking spaces just to the south. With the exception of the proposed two-level underground garage (with 187 vehicle spaces and 586 bicycle spaces), the new tower would not physically connect to the retained building.

Rendering of the upper levels, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The development plan attempts to introduce a more street-friendly element to the ground realm, with landscaping features along Broadway, and a canopy to create a sense of scale at the building's front entrance. Inside, about 580 ft² of indoor amenity space is proposed on the ground floor, while heading up to the 10th floor, an additional 8,000 ft² of indoor amenity space continues outside to the roof of the existing 10-storey apartment, where 8,654 ft² of new outdoor space will be provided.

Looking southeast at the existing site, image via Google Maps

We will keep you up to date with more information as this project circulates through the planning process. Additional information can be found in the dataBase, linked below.