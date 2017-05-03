| by Jack Landau |

The ongoing marketing of Great Gulf Homes and Hullmark's home: Power and Adelaide continues to reveal new details about the Core Architects-designed development at Toronto's Power and Adelaide intersection. A video from earlier this year—produced by Norm Li—is showing off the design details of the building's residential suites, featuring interiors by TACT.

home: Power and Adelaide, looking west, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Consisting of 19- and 22-storey tower volumes rising from a conjoined podium structure, the project will feature 520 residential units, with 505 condominium units and 15 rental replacement units. The building's condominium units—ranging in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft²—will come in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, in a mix of eight bachelor (2%), 186 one-bedroom (36%), 272 two-bedroom (52%), and 54 three-bedroom (10%) suites.

The short video offers fly-through views of home: Power and Adelaide's suite interiors, as well as brief glimpses of the city views offered on the building's upper levels. These clips build on the project's interior renderings, providing new perspectives and angles that give greater context to the still images.

Suite interior, home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Residents of these suites will have access to a selection of amenity spaces, also appointed by TACT. The building's amenity offerings will include a game room, a fitness centre, a party room, an outdoor roof deck with swimming pool, steam rooms, an artist workshop, a community garden, and an outdoor fireplace.

Party room, home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to advance through the planning process.