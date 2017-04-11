| by Jack Landau |

An injection of new retail and childcare space could be coming to High Park Station on the Bloor-Danforth subway, as a 2016 proposal for 12 High Park Avenue continues to work its way through the City of Toronto's planning and approvals process. Just over a year after the initial submission, an application for Site Plan Approval provides an updated look at the TACT Architecture-designed proposal, set to front onto the subway station's existing at-grade bus platform.

Looking southwest, a view of the nursery and micro retail, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

As outlined in our previous article about the proposal, the Orest Kelebay-owned site currently contains an underutilized 13-spot parking garage for the Kelebay-owned rental apartments and two house-form apartment buildings at 12 and 14 High Park Avenue, all immediately south of the station. These apartment properties would be replaced by a new three-storey, 9,483 ft² day nursery fronted by an 822 ft² retail space, which would include a patio fronting onto High Park Avenue.

Looking west on High Park Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

12 High Park has been proposed with a total floor area of 5,866 m² (63,143 ft²), divided between 4,635 m² of residential, 815 m² of childcare space, and 416 m² of retail space. Ranging in size from 188 ft² to 307 ft², these 15 micro retail units would line the south side of High Park station's bus platform—which is currently an unrelieved brick wall—creating a more inviting atmosphere for commuters waiting for the Lambton 30 buses.

Bus platform micro retail, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Rising to a 14.45-metre height, the revised proposal features a somewhat evolved exterior expression consisting of horizontal siding and masonry cladding. A ground-level landscaping plan by landscape architects Corban and Goode includes new pavers, street trees, and a garden fronting onto High Park Avenue.

Looking northwest, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Make sure to check out our associated dataBase file, linked below, for more information.