| by Stefan Novakovic |

Still occupied by a slightly eclectic combination of surface parking, single-family homes, a mid-rise commercial building, and a pair of recently shuttered automotive business, the redevelopment of the irregular Toronto block between Richmond and Adelaide east of Parliament continues to move forward. Now, a recent Site Plan Application (SPA) for the project now marketed as home: Power and Adelaide, sheds light on the refined plans for the partially cleared site.

home: Power and Adelaide, looking west, image via Great Gulf

Developed by Great Gulf Homes and Hullmark, the 520-unit project will add significant density to the east side of the Downtown core. Designed by Core Architects (with interiors by TACT), the development's conjoined 19- and 22-storey tower volumes will sit atop a mid-rise podium.

Ground floor plan (click for a closer view), image via submission to the City of Toronto

Featuring over 4,000 m² of retail space across the lower two levels, much of the project's street-level (seen above) will be occupied by commercial space. While the ground floor will include three retail spaces—which can potentially be subdivided to house a more fine-grained cluster of storefronts—most of the second storey (below) will be given over the a single commercial tenant, with a grocery store set to anchor the space.

The second storey plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Facing Orphan's Green, a portion of the Power Street frontage will become an on-site park space. Located at the southeast end of the site, the 470 m² space will be programmed as a landscaped terrace area, with the proposed "cafe-style furniture" set to create a sort of outdoor room overlooking the larger, and less formally programmed, park.

Looking southwest from Orphan's Green, image via Great Gulf

Targeting an urban outdoor experience, the on-site park space will feature a gravel bed populated by trees and street furniture, with more causal seating provided by a row of limestone walls. Framing the building, coloured concrete paving will envelop the site, knitting together the varied urban contexts into a cohesive street-level experience.

The Parliament Street frontage, image via Great Gulf

With retail and outdoor seating facing Orphan's Green, the hope is that the development will engage the somewhat overlooked urban green space. Appointed by Ferris + Associates, the landscaping program also includes two outdoor amenity spaces for residents, with terraces on the fourth and 16th floors.

A closer look at the upper levels highlights the 16th-storey terrace, image via Great Gulf

Ranging in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft², the project's residential suites will come in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations. Of the 520 units, 505 will be condominium suites, with the remaining 15 homes planned as rental replacements. The unit count calls for eight bachelor (2%), 186 one-bedroom (36%), 272 two-bedroom (52%), and 54 three-bedroom (10%) suites. Plans also call for a 248-spot underground garage, with 171 spaces given over to residential uses.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to advance through the planning process. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the conversation in our Forum.