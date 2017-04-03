| by Jack Landau |

A new retailer set to open this Summer at Cadillac Fairview's Toronto Eaton Centre will have a major impact on the shopping centre's exterior facing Yonge-Dundas Square. Earlier today, Samsung Canada announced plans to open their sixth Canadian retail location with new renderings depicting a futuristic Quadrangle Architects design for the 21,000 ft² Samsung Experience Store.

Samsung Experience Store at Toronto Eaton Centre, image courtesy of Quadrangle Architects

The two-level shop—set to open this Summer—will feature entrances on Yonge Street and from within the shopping centre, making the store prominent for both passersby on the street and visitors to the mall. Inside, the new retailer will include an expanded catalogue of in-store features not offered at other Samsung retail locations in Canada. The store will include a demo kitchen where visitors can watch cooking demonstrations, and interactive Samsung Gear VR and Gear360 zones, as well as familiar features like a TV experience zone and on-site Samsung Smart Service and trained Galaxy Consultants.

Mall entrance, Samsung Experience Store at Toronto Eaton Centre, image courtesy of Quadrangle Architects

The striking exterior of the new location will add an eye-catching feature to the oft-changing exterior of the popular shopping centre, playing off the curving form of the three structures occupying the corners of the Yonge and Dundas intersection.

George Foussias, Design Director at Quadrangle Architects, is quote in a prepared statement, saying "We were thrilled about the potential of this opportunity. Our expertise in realizing bold retail interiors and technologically-rich environments paired with Samsung's dedication to innovation allowed us to create a completely immersive environment: a touchpoint for consumers to access and experience the Samsung ecosystem in a brand new way."

Samsung Experience Store at Toronto Eaton Centre, image courtesy of Quadrangle Architects

