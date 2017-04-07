| by Jack Landau |

Constructed between 1997 and 1999, the Air Canada Centre holds an important place in Toronto sports culture. Incorporating the Art Deco facades of the former Canada Post Toronto Postal Delivery Building that occupied the site between 1941 and 1997, the facility has an imposing presence on Bay Street, as seen in today's Photo of the Day. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Marcus Mitanis, this view faces southwest at the building from Bay Street, showing the restored Postal Delivery Building facades.

Air Canada Centre's Bay Street frontage, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!