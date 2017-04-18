| by Jack Landau |

Residents are now occupying Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse Condos as late-stage construction progresses on the second phase in the project, Fuse2, in Toronto's Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood. While the first phase of the Barrett Architect-designed development is now considered complete and partially occupied, construction of the development's 4,885 m² commercial/retail space continues to progress behind the restored historic warehouse facades at the northwest corner of Dupont and Lansdowne.

Fuse (L) and Fuse2 (R) viewed from the east on Lansdowne, image by Stefan Novakovic

As the interior fit-out continues for the retail, a new signage application spotted last week presents new information about one store that will anchor the development to the Dupont and Lansdowne intersection. While it was previously announced that a Metro grocery store and a Shoppers Drug Mart would open here, the signage application shows that the grocery store will in fact operate as a 'Food Basics', Metro's discount supermarket brand.

Signage application at the site of Fuse, image by Stefan Novakovic

The application calls for three illuminated wall signs to be mounted on the first and second levels, in contrast to the existing bylaws that limit signage to the first storey. At a height of 1.47 metres, the signage's proposed overhanging structure exceeds the current 1-metre limit. These variances will be considered at an April 21st meeting.

Signage at Fuse Condos, image courtesy of the City of Toronto

The warehouse building's preservation helps to retain some of the area's fast-disappearing industrial aesthetic. Built in 1910 for the Canada Foundry Co. on what would later become known as the Canadian General Electric Company lands, the warehouse's human-scaled massing will live on within the base of this new residential development.

Future retail space at Fuse Condos, image by Stefan Novakovic

You can find additional information and renderings in our dataBase file for Fuse and Fuse2, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.