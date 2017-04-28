| by Jack Landau |

With residents now populating Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Castlepoint Numa's Backstage on the Esplanade, the finishing stages of construction are being carried out for the 36-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed condominium tower. The final stages of exterior construction include the installation of porcelain tile cladding along the tower's east vertical fins, which will be among the last exterior elements installed.

Backstage on The Esplanade viewed from Yonge Street, image by Jack Landau

Backstage's west fins are now fully installed, though a swing stage remains in place on the west side of the tower. On the opposite side of the tower, the east fins now stretch ten levels above the podium roof. The balconies framed by the east fins are still awaiting their glass balcony guards, which will follow the installation of the porcelain tiles.

Installation of Backstage's east fins, image by Jack Landau

Behind the curtain of Backstage, work continues on some of the building's common elements. Atop the four-storey podium, the installation of tiling for the outdoor swimming pool is underway, while preparatory work has also begun at the podium's south end for a concrete deck along the backside of the pool. The pre-finished whirlpool has been delivered to the site, and installation is now underway.

Backstage's podium, image by Jack Landau

The building's interior amenities—appointed by Studio Munge—are coming along too, with the first delivery of mirrors now installed in the fitness centre amenity space. The remaining furniture for Backstage's interior amenities is expected to be delivered in the first week of May.

Backstage viewed from the west, image by Jack Landau

At street level, a canopy is being installed for the project's retail spaces fronting onto The Esplanade, which are currently available for lease. Final permits for ground realm landscaping—to be carried out by Montreal-based Claude Cormier + Associés—are still pending.

Canopy taking shape at the base of Backstage's podium, image by Jack Landau

