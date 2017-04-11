| by Jack Landau |

It has been just over a year since a proposal was submitted by the Alterra Group of Companies seeking to build a boutique condominium development at 321 Davenport Road, on the west side between Dupont and Bedford. In the months since, the Giannone Petricone Associates-designed project has continued to work its way through the City of Toronto's planning approvals process, leading to a refined plan that was submitted to the city late last month.

321 Davenport Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In addition to a reduction in unit count from the previously proposed 21 units down to 16, and a pair of height reductions (down to 9 storeys in July 2016, and another drop to 8 storeys in the most recent submission), the building's massing and exterior expression have been revised significantly. The concave northeast elevation has been redesigned to incorporate a four-storey glazed projection that follows the curve of Davenport Road, while lowering the main frontage's stepback. The addition of composite pre-finished metal-panelled piers elsewhere on the facade accentuates the mid-rise's height.

321 Davenport's glazing incorporates bird-friendly frit, while a combination of stone cladding and pre-finished metal panels will be used to execute the ground floor exteriors.

321 Davenport Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A comparison with the previous 2016 submission provides insight into the design revisions at play. Responding to city staff consultations and a further February community meeting, the design refinements are most evident on the main Davenport facade, where the heavier aesthetic of the forward volume and frame have been replaced with a lighter, less bulky form. Other minor aesthetic changes include the refinement of the angled supports near the residential and vehicular entrances.

Previous design for 321 Davenport Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

