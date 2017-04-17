| by Jack Landau |

With the building's 36 luxury units nearly sold out and construction just around the corner, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies will soon rise above Avenue Road, just north of Dupont in Toronto's thriving Midtown area. We recently took a look at the 9-storey, SMV Architects-designed condominium development's 9th floor rooftop amenity terrace—to feature landscaping by NAK Design Group—and today we are returning for a look at the building's ground floor amenity offerings.

The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Residents of the building's 36 luxury suites will have access to a selection of amenities, featuring interiors appointed by Lukas Design. Stepping in from the entry court fronting Avenue Road, residents and guests will enter the building via a spacious lobby featuring a 24-hour concierge. Deeper into the ground floor, The Davies will offer a fitness room, a convertible dining and conference room with catering kitchen, a gathering space called "The Avenue Room", a dog-wash station, and a guest suite.

Ground floor plan at The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

A rendering of the building's lobby shows a natural-inspired interior aesthetic featuring walnut wood panels and stone finishes. The building's concierge station is situated next to the building's elevators, which open up directly into The Davies' condominium suites.

Lobby at The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Also on the ground floor, The Avenue Room will serve as The Davies' main party space, offering lots of places to comfortably gather, a fireplace, and an adjacent dining room with catering kitchen. Renderings of The Avenue Room's interiors show natural materials including wood and stone, extending the welcoming design aesthetic of the building's lobby.

The Avenue Room at The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Remaining suites at The Davies range in size from 1,163 ft² to 2,900 ft², giving the area's single-family home stock a run for its money. With the bulk of units spoken for, construction of The Davies is anticipated to begin this year.

The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

