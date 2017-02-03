| by Jack Landau |

Set to add 36 luxury condominium units to Avenue Road just north of Dupont, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies will soon rise 9 storeys over Robertson Davies Park. Residents of the SMV Architects-designed building's limited collection of units—sized between 1,163 ft² and 2,900 ft²—will have access to a selection of amenities featuring interiors appointed by Lukas Design, while outdoor spaces will include landscaping by NAK Design Group.

The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Situated atop the 9th floor's roof and accessed via a 10th floor elevator overrun, The Davies' outdoor rooftop terrace will include plenty of outdoor seating, as well as features like a fully stocked bar, a private sun-bathing and reading area, and a social lounge space.

Outdoor amenity plan for The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

The amenity floorplan above highlights how the space wraps around the elevator overrun, creating a main gathering place flanked by a series of more intimate spaces. Below, a rendering of the terrace highlights natural elements like planters and grass, with the space accented by vibrant cherry blossom trees.

The Davies' outdoor amenity space, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

A view from the east side of the rooftop focuses in on a quieter area, with each space—featuring two seats and a small table—separated by translucent dividers that create a sense of privacy.

The Davies' outdoor amenity space, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

On the west side of the roof deck, a sun-bathing area will feature a row of lounge seating. A preview of the space also reveals how The Davies' stone exterior cladding will be continued along the roof deck's inner parapet wall, bordered by a grassy surface. Located on a sloping grade with Robertson Davies Park immediately to the south, and a predominantly low-rise residential built form beyond, the skyline views rendered below are also expected to be preserved for years to come.

The Davies' outdoor amenity space, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

