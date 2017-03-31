| by Jack Landau |

A new mid-rise will soon rise above Robertson Davies Park, in between Toronto's Summerhill and Yorkville neighbourhoods. Over 70% of the 36 luxury condominium units offered at Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies have now been spoken for, with construction set to begin this year for the 9-storey, SMV Architects-designed condo on Avenue Road just north of Dupont.

The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

With the majority of the building's units sold and only a limited selection of suites remaining, construction is slated to commence in mid-2017. Prior to construction, the project's presentation centre, which currently occupies the future footprint of the mid-rise building, will be removed. The next step will be the start of shoring, where an earth retention system will be installed around the perimeter of the site, allowing for a safe excavation of the building's three-level underground parking garage, which is set to contain 85 parking spaces.

The Davies sales centre as seen in 2016, image by Jack Landau

The project's remaining suites range in size between 1,163 ft² and 2,900 ft², and include features like private elevator entries and generously-sized living spaces designed to accommodate 10-person dining tables. Suites at The Davies will feature interiors appointed by Lukas Design, offering custom kitchens with 30" appliances, as well as 10' and 11' ceiling heights throughout principal living spaces.

Kitchen at The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Residents at The Davies will have access to amenities including a 24-hour concierge, a fitness centre, a party room, a conference room, a dog-wash station, and a guest suite. A significant outdoor amenity area will be located atop the 9th floor roof, featuring landscaping by NAK Design Group. This terrace will feature outdoor seating, a fully stocked bar, a private sun-bathing and reading area, and a social lounge space.

Rooftop amenity at The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

For more information, including project facts and renderings, make sure to take a look at our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page, or join in the discussion in our associated Forum threads.