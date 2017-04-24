| by Jack Landau |

It has been just over a year and a half since our last detailed update on Tridel and Beaux Properties' 101 Erskine Condos, a 32 storey, CS&P Architects-designed condominium tower and townhome development under construction in Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood of Midtown Toronto. At the time of our Fall 2015 update, excavation of the development's four-level underground garage was well underway. Since then, the building's foundations and below-grade levels have taken shape, and the tower's above grade construction is well on its way to a final height of 348 feet above Erskine Avenue.

101 Erskine, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

101 Erskine's 23-storey lower volume is now fully formed, with cladding installation progressing quickly. The building envelope consists largely of a window wall system with dark windows, white mullions and light backpainted spandrel panels, soon to be finished with wraparound balcony glazing. The north side of the lower volume is being clad in a darker window wall system with black mullions, and vertical white accents.

East view of 101 Erskine, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

The building's closest floors to ground level are being clad in a combination of window wall and gray brick panels, creating a dialogue with the Modernist brick-clad low-rise apartment building to the immediate east on Erskine Avenue, as well as the townhomes to the west.

Brick cladding at the base of 101 Erskine, image by Forum contributor salsa

Over the next few months, the stepped-back upper nine storeys will be formed, including the distinctive cantilevered terrace on the south side of the building. Meanwhile, work is well underway on the building's ten townhomes, being built south of the tower and marketed as “The Lanes at 101 Erskine”. The concrete structure of the townhomes now sits one level above grade, just south of the tower. Once complete, the development will add 421 units to the neighbourhood, ranging in size from 435 ft² up to 2,422 ft² for the largest of the townhomes.

South view of 101 Erskine, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

