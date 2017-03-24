| by Jack Landau |

Earlier today, a major new addition to Sheridan College’s Hazel McCallion Campus (HMC) officially opened at Duke of York Boulevard and Square One Drive in Mississauga. Designed by Daniel Teramura of Moriyama & Teshima and Daniel Ling of Montgomery Sisam Architects, the five-storey, 220,000 ft² building's opening ceremony was held this morning, attended by numerous dignitaries including representatives of the Ontario provincial government, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, and former Mississauga mayor, building namesake, and Campus Chancellor Hazel McCallion.

Exterior of the Hazel McCallion Campus Expansion, image courtesy of Sheridan College

This morning's grand opening was preceded by a media tour guided by the project's lead architects, and an opportunity for guests to explore some of the building's interactive exhibits. At 10:30 AM, the crowd then gathered for remarks from President of Sheridan's Student Union, Sylvia Ibrahim, President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Mary Preece, Mayor Crombie, Chancellor McCallion, and representatives of the provincial government. Following the remarks, a ribbon cutting ceremonial marked the expansion's completion.

Interior of the Hazel McCallion Campus Expansion, image courtesy of Sheridan College

The HMC expansion will accommodate 3,200 new full-time students, bringing the Hazel McCallion Campus' total enrolment to approximately 5,500 students. Designed to act as a "living laboratory", the building will include 57 new classrooms, labs, studios, and production facilities, as well as meeting rooms, a cafeteria space, a senate chamber and board room, an innovation centre, and even a book store and art gallery accessible to students and the public.

Interior of the Hazel McCallion Campus Expansion, image courtesy of Sheridan College

The HMC expansion project was built under the watch of Infrastructure Ontario, with funding secured via the Province’s Alternative Financing and Procurement (AFP) model. The expansion and first phase both sit on land owned by the City of Mississauga, Sheridan College operating with a 99-year lease on the site.

