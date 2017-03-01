| by Greg Lipinski |

Situated just steps north-west of Corktown Common, Urban Capital Property Group's River City Condos Phase 3 is beginning to make a statement in Toronto's West Don Lands. In our previous update from late November, glazing installation had just begun on the building's lower levels, and workers were forming the seventh floor. Three months later, we head back to see the progress made.

The third phase of Urban Capital's four-phase new community to the east of Downtown has now risen to 10 storeys, with framing for the 11th level currently underway. While that may not seem that big a jump in height since November, significant—and fairly labour-intensive—work has shaped the Saucier + Perrotte Architects-designed 'drawer' volumes punctuating the north-east and west elevations of the uniquely shaped residential building.

River City Phase 3 from Corktown Common, image by Greg Lipinski

The avant garde design has already been well-received by UrbanToronto Forum members—though much work is left to do before the building's completed aesthetic becomes apparent. The tower portion will eventually reach 29 storeys, becoming the tallest building of all the River City phases and in all of the West Don Lands. The west end, meanwhile, will top out at 11 storeys;, a similar height to the earlier River City phases. Black and white-toned cladding will enclose the entire building, with bursts of yellow-gold balcony glazing accenting the prominent west elevation.

The "drawers" leaving a distinct impression, image by Forum contributor ADRM

In the photo below, framing can be seen on the right side for where the tower portion will rise. Across parts of the lower levels, meanwhile, glazing is also gradually being installed, with the floor-to-ceiling windows framed by prominent vertical mullions.

The south face of River City 3, image by Greg Lipinski

Once complete, the 2014 BILD 'Best Design' awarded-development will be home to 333 residential units, with retail situated at the ground level. Claude Cormier + Associés have designed the landscaping plan, as well as the outdoor amenity space, which will sit on top of the sixth floor on the western end.

Rendering of River City Condos Phase 3, image courtesy of Urban Capital Property Group

Once complete, the 2014 BILD 'Best Design' awarded-development will be home to 333 residential units, with retail situated at the ground level. Claude Cormier + Associés have designed the landscaping plan, as well as the outdoor amenity space, which will sit on top of the sixth floor on the western end.