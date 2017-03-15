| by Jack Landau |

Since the mid-2015 start of construction, work has come a long way at the site of GWL Realty Advisors' 43 Gerrard West, a new rental tower at the southeast corner of Bay and Gerrard in Downtown Toronto. Following the 2015 shoring and excavation work for the 43-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed development, excavation bottomed out and a crane was installed in December 2015. After the construction of the project's six-storey underground parking garage, September 2016 saw the project reach grade. In the months since, crews have been busy forming the tower's five-storey podium level, which is now structurally complete.

43 Gerrard viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Froggy

The soon-to-rise tower floors, with a smaller and more repetitive footprint than the podium levels, will be formed at a faster pace than the rate witnessed on the podium. Once crews develop a rhythm of forming new floorplates, the speed of construction will increase at a noticeable rate as the process repeats.

43 Gerrard viewed from the northwest, image by Forum contributor salsa

43 Gerrard West is set to add 594 rental units to the Bay and Gerrard intersection, coming in a range of unit layouts including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. Residents will be served by a six-storey underground garage containing 340 parking spaces.

A selection of indoor amenities will also be provided within the podium levels, including lounge space, game rooms, screening rooms, private function areas with kitchen facilities, a dog spa, and a fitness area with a yoga studio. To the east, a podium-top landscaped terrace will offer fireplaces, built-in grills, dining and lounge areas, and children's play space.

Another major amenity will be housed in the tower's mid-section, identifiable as the clear-glazed section in the rendering below. This area of the building will be home to the two-storey ‘Skylounge,’ featuring communal seating space with gas fireplaces, flat screen televisions, kitchenette facilities, and city views. In addition to the amenity offerings, a number of efficiency features are being incorporated in the building, with an aim to meet LEED Silver Certification upon completion.

43 Gerrard West, image courtesy of GWL Realty Advisors

