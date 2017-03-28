| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a rainy view captured from the corner of Yonge and Carlton. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Vincent Demers, this view faces east from within a bus shelter, focusing on water droplets on the shelter's glass exterior. In the background, an entrance to College Station on the TTC's Line 1 and traffic on Carlton Street add splashes of colour to the shot.

Rainy scene at Yonge and Carlton, image by Vincent Demers via Flickr

