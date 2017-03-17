| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a well-known piece of Toronto infrastructure. Built in 1911 by Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Company of Darlington, England, the Queen Street Viaduct carries traffic over the Don River. The bridge is best known for its 1996 public art addition by Eldon Garnet, featuring a clock and the phrase "this river I step in is not the river I stand in" in a similar style as the original steel Pratt truss. In this photo, submitted to our Flickr Pool by lejano, we are shown a long exposure view of a TTC streetcar crossing the bridge at night.

Queen Street Viaduct, image by lejano via Flickr

